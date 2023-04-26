All Sections
Russian invaders withdrew equipment from northern Crimea and dug trenches – satellite images

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 April 2023, 20:53
Russian invaders withdrew equipment from northern Crimea and dug trenches – satellite images

In recent months, Russian troops have withdrawn their military equipment, which was located near the village of Medvedivka, Dzhankoi District, in the north of temporarily occupied Crimea, and dug trenches there.

Source: Krym.Realii and Skhemy

Details: Journalists analysed satellite images and came to the conclusion that the armoured vehicles and artillery that were in this area in October 2022 and January 2023 are no longer present in the image taken on 25 April.

25 October 2022
Click to enlarge
 
3 January 2022
Click to enlarge

Also, one of the photos shows a lot of trenches dug in the area of the location of equipment. 

 
25 April 2022
Click to enlarge

The publication notes that the images confirm the information of the analyst of the Department of Foreign and Defence Policy Research of the American Enterprise Institute, Brady Africk, who also reported on the removal of equipment and defence structures near Medvedivka.

 
Medvedivka, 25 April
Click to enlarge

According to Africk, Russian troops have built several fortifications not only near Medvedivka, but also throughout Crimea.

Background:

  • Earlier it was reported that Russian invaders continue to build new fortifications and dig trenches in the north of Crimea, intensively protecting military and strategic facilities and equipping shelters in case of "threats" on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

