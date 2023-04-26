All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders withdrew equipment from northern Crimea and dug trenches – satellite images

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 April 2023, 20:53
Russian invaders withdrew equipment from northern Crimea and dug trenches – satellite images

In recent months, Russian troops have withdrawn their military equipment, which was located near the village of Medvedivka, Dzhankoi District, in the north of temporarily occupied Crimea, and dug trenches there.

Source: Krym.Realii and Skhemy

Details: Journalists analysed satellite images and came to the conclusion that the armoured vehicles and artillery that were in this area in October 2022 and January 2023 are no longer present in the image taken on 25 April.

 
25 October 2022
Click to enlarge
 
3 January 2022
Click to enlarge

Also, one of the photos shows a lot of trenches dug in the area of the location of equipment. 

 
25 April 2022
Click to enlarge

The publication notes that the images confirm the information of the analyst of the Department of Foreign and Defence Policy Research of the American Enterprise Institute, Brady Africk, who also reported on the removal of equipment and defence structures near Medvedivka.

 
Medvedivka, 25 April
Click to enlarge

According to Africk, Russian troops have built several fortifications not only near Medvedivka, but also throughout Crimea.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • Earlier it was reported that Russian invaders continue to build new fortifications and dig trenches in the north of Crimea, intensively protecting military and strategic facilities and equipping shelters in case of "threats" on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: