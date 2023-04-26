Russians set up shelters in Crimea in case of "threats"

The Russians are working on equipping shelters in temporarily occupied Crimea in case of "[air raid] threats".

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: In particular, according to the NRC, relevant work was carried out in the city of Alupka.

They also conducted "explanatory work" with some residents regarding the course of action in the event of an "emergency situation", and also talked about the detection of drones in the sky.

The NRC believes that all this indicates that Russians are preparing for a possible counteroffensive. Accordingly, due to this, panic is growing on the peninsula.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the invaders in Crimea are stepping up measures to identify members of the Ukrainian underground resistance. In particular, the occupiers search the apartments of those they suspect of "disloyalty".

On 24 April, the Russian occupation authorities reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea had carried out an attack with three unmanned speedboats.

UK Navy’s Naval News reported that the entrance to the harbour in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where surface drones were able to break through, is protected by many physical barriers and is under the supervision of boats, helicopters, and combat dolphins.

