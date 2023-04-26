All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians set up shelters in Crimea in case of "threats"

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 April 2023, 20:08
Russians set up shelters in Crimea in case of threats
SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

The Russians are working on equipping shelters in temporarily occupied Crimea in case of "[air raid] threats".

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: In particular, according to the NRC, relevant work was carried out in the city of Alupka.

They also conducted "explanatory work" with some residents regarding the course of action in the event of an "emergency situation", and also talked about the detection of drones in the sky.

The NRC believes that all this indicates that Russians are preparing for a possible counteroffensive. Accordingly, due to this, panic is growing on the peninsula.

Background: 

  • Earlier, it was reported that the invaders in Crimea are stepping up measures to identify members of the Ukrainian underground resistance. In particular, the occupiers search the apartments of those they suspect of "disloyalty".
  • On 24 April, the Russian occupation authorities reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea had carried out an attack with three unmanned speedboats.
  • UK Navy’s Naval News reported that the entrance to the harbour in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where surface drones were able to break through, is protected by many physical barriers and is under the supervision of boats, helicopters, and combat dolphins.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: