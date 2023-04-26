All Sections
Ukraine is in "good position" for counter-offensive – Supreme Allied Commander Europe

European PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 23:04
Ukrainian defenders. Photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainians are "in a good position" for a counter-offensive against the Russian military. 

Source: General Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, during hearings of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, as reported by European Pravda with a reference to CNN

Quote: "According to the modeling that we’ve very carefully done with them, the Ukrainians are in a good position."

Details: Cavoli has added that the US has worked with the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a possible surprise attack.

Cavoli has also stated that Russia's ground forces are larger today than at the beginning of the full-scale war, despite the numerous losses in the war against Ukraine.

"The Russian ground force [has been] degenerated somewhat by this conflict, although it is bigger today than it was at the beginning of the conflict," Cavoli said.

According to Cavoli, in addition to ground forces, Russia has a number of other capabilities that it can use.

The Air Force "has lost very little; they've lost 80 planes," he said. "They have another 1,000 fighters and fighter bombers."

"So they still use all of that conventional power as well, and they mix them all together," Cavoli added. 

Background: General Christopher Cavoli is convinced that Ukraine will receive the promised equipment for a counter-offensive in time.

