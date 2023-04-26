Zelenskyy: 2,279 people have been released from Russian captivity

Over the course of more than a year of the full-scale war, 2,279 Ukrainians, both military and civilian, have been released from Russian captivity.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the evening speech on 26 April

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We managed to [bring back] 44 more people from Russian captivity to Ukraine. Most of them are servicemen. From various fronts. Among them are defenders of Azovstal and Mariupol, other cities in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv [oblasts]... Most of them are privates and sergeants. Some are officers. Two of them are civilians…

In total, 2279 Ukrainians have already been returned from Russian captivity during the full-scale war."

Details: The President has assured that the exchange team is working on all prisoners, even civilians who are difficult to release, and even those for whom there is no accurate information on where they may be.

"We remember everyone. Ukraine must bring back all its people," Zelenskyy stated.

Background:

On 26 April, Ukraine brought back 44 more prisoners of war, 2 of them civilians.

