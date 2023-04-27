All Sections
Russia withdraws submarines from Black Sea to resupply them

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 27 April 2023, 04:40
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia's flotilla in the Black Sea consists of 14 vessels, but the number of missile carriers has been reduced.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "The enemy flotilla in the Black Sea is represented by 14 units, but the number of missile carriers has been reduced."

Details: The command has noted that the Russian submarines have returned to their base points to replenish their supplies after several days of duty.

Two surface missile carriers remain on combat duty, with a total round of up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

