Russians hit Mykolaiv with Kalibr cruise missiles, 23 people wounded and 1 killed

23 people were injured and 1 was killed in a Russian night attack on Mykolaiv with Kalibr cruise missiles.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast; Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesperson for the Operational Command Pivden (South), on Telegram

Quote from Humeniuk: "The attack was carried out with Kalibr cruise missiles.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, we have information about 1 dead and 23 injured. And search and rescue operations are still ongoing, although the fires have been put down already."

Quote from Nazarov: "At night, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea. Four missiles were launched using specifics of the area and trajectory changes to complicate its detection."

Background: It was reported that Russian forces fired missiles at Mykolaiv at night and hit a multi-storey building and a private house, killing one person and wounding more.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!