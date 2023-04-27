All Sections
Propagandist from Kaliningrad killed in landmine explosion in Nova Kakhovka

Iryna BalachukThursday, 27 April 2023, 10:39
Propagandist from Kaliningrad killed in landmine explosion in Nova Kakhovka
PROPAGANDIST FROM KALININGRAD SERGEY TVETINSKY. PHOTO FROM TVETINSKY'S TELEGRAM

Lawyer Sergey Tvetinsky, a 61-year-old propagandist from Kaliningrad, has been killed in a landmine explosion in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast on 26 April.

Source: Telegram channel Informatsiynyi Sprotyv (Information Resistance); Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Public Council at Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Russian Telegram channel Za Pravdu

Details: Tvetinsky was reportedly the head of the public party Fair Russia – For Truth in Kherson Oblast.

According to Informatsiynyi Sprotyv, he was also a member of the Kaliningrad Oblast Bar Association, but suspended his lawyer status on 22 July 2022 to focus entirely on propaganda and party work.

Tvetinsky posted photos and videos on his Telegram channel from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast.

The last post, a repost from another page, was posted on Tvetinsky's Telegram on the morning of 26 April.

The Russian Telegram channel Za Pravdu (For Truth), from which the propagandist made reposts, confirmed Tvetinsky's death.  

The Russian source writes that the deceased propagandist's life included visiting "Taimyr, Kaliningrad, Murmansk (all in Russia – ed.), Kherson Oblast" and that "he wanted to stay in Kherson Oblast, he planned to devote himself to new territories."

PHOTO FROM TVETINSKY'S TELEGRAM
PHOTO FROM TVETINSKY'S TELEGRAM

It is also written that the occupier was supposed to supervise a "volunteer centre in Melitopol".

