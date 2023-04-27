All Sections
130 National Guard defenders of Chornobyl NPP remain in Russian captivity, 47 have been released

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 April 2023, 12:14
47 of Ukraine's National Guardsmen who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and were taken captive by the occupiers on the day of Russia's full-scale invasion have been released from Russian captivity, while 130 of them still remain in captivity.

Source: Ruslan Muzychuk, the spokesperson for the National Guard of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "47 soldiers have been released, 130 are still in captivity. The work is underway, and it will continue. Representatives of the Coordination Headquarters and representatives of the National Guard, who are involved in the exchange of prisoners, stay in touch with the[servicemen's] families."

Details: In total, according to Muzychuk, 428 National Guardsmen have been released since the full-scale war began.

Background:

  • On 24 February 2022, the Russian military, threatening the personnel with the use of heavy weapons, entered the territory of the Chornobyl NPP and nuclear waste storage facilities. The invaders violated all nuclear safety standards during the temporary occupation.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered indisputable evidence that the Russian army units that seized and controlled the Chornobyl NPP facilities between 24 February and 31 March 2022 committed an act of nuclear terrorism.
  • Reuters reported that Russia was able to capture Chornobyl NPP thanks to special agents it sent there in 2021.

