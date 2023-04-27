All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Another collaborator is seriously wounded after landmine explosion in Melitopol

Iryna BalachukThursday, 27 April 2023, 12:48
Another collaborator is seriously wounded after landmine explosion in Melitopol
YURII AKIMOV, PHOTO FROM TELEGRAM CHANNEL RIA MELITOPOL

The second person injured in the morning explosion in the temporarily occupied Melitopol was a collaborator police officer Yurii Akimov.

Source: Telegram channel RIA Melitopol

Details: Akimov reportedly suffered very serious injuries to his lower extremities.

Advertisement:

The channel also posted a video of an alleged member of Melitopol resistance, who spoke about the morning assassination of the collaborator and warned that other traitors would face the same fate.

In the video, a man is sitting in a building. His face is blurred, his voice is altered, and he is holding a gun.

Quote from the man in the video: "Good morning, dear residents of Melitopol. Sorry for the loud noise in the morning, we were cleaning up the rubbish, namely eliminating Judas [traitor] Oleksandr Mishchenko. Once again, we warn all traitors to Ukraine who have no moral compass: Boys, like in a horror movie, you have only one destination – the morgue. The rest will follow. Glory to Ukraine."

Background:

  • Earlier, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported that a single explosion had occurred at dawn on 27 April in the centre of the temporarily occupied Melitopol.
  • Later it became known that a collaborator who worked in law enforcement, Oleksandr Mishchenko, was killed in the morning explosion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: