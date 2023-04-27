All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Stoltenberg: Ukraine receives 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks and large amount of ammunition

European PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 13:07

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has summarised the number of armoured vehicles and tanks transferred to Ukraine within the Ramstein format meetings.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday at a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Luxembourg, reports European Pravda

Details: "In general, through the US-led contact group, NATO allies and partners have provided unprecedented assistance to Ukraine. More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered. This means more than 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, including large quantities of ammunition," Stoltenberg said.

Advertisement:

In general, he said, more than nine new Ukrainian armoured tank brigades have been trained and equipped thanks to the support of partners.

"This will give Ukraine a strong position for further liberation of the occupied territories," Stoltenberg emphasised.

Earlier, the NATO Secretary General said that Ukraine is ready to regain more territory as it prepares for an expected counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Earlier, General Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, expressed confidence that Ukraine would receive the promised equipment for the counteroffensive in time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: