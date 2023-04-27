Stoltenberg: Ukraine receives 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks and large amount of ammunition

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has summarised the number of armoured vehicles and tanks transferred to Ukraine within the Ramstein format meetings.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday at a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Luxembourg, reports European Pravda

Details: "In general, through the US-led contact group, NATO allies and partners have provided unprecedented assistance to Ukraine. More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered. This means more than 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, including large quantities of ammunition," Stoltenberg said.

In general, he said, more than nine new Ukrainian armoured tank brigades have been trained and equipped thanks to the support of partners.

"This will give Ukraine a strong position for further liberation of the occupied territories," Stoltenberg emphasised.

Earlier, the NATO Secretary General said that Ukraine is ready to regain more territory as it prepares for an expected counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Earlier, General Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, expressed confidence that Ukraine would receive the promised equipment for the counteroffensive in time.

