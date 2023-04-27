All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Resistance forces kill 2 occupiers in Kherson Oblast for abusing locals

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 April 2023, 18:11
Resistance forces kill 2 occupiers in Kherson Oblast for abusing locals
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The members of the Atesh underground resistance movement have launched the Ukrainian Night operation and killed two invaders in Kherson Oblast. 

Source: National Resistance Centre 

Quote: "On the night of 26-27 April, in the village of Veliky Kopani, Oleshky district (Kherson Oblast), resistance forces killed two invaders. The killed Russians regularly abused the locals, but a reckoning came to them. "

Earlier: On April 23, members of the Atesh underground resistance movement blew up an invaders' checkpoint near the village of Oleshky in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. It is reported that home-made explosives were used to detonate the explosion. As a result, an on-duty unit of the National Guard of Russia was killed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: