Putin announces museum of war against Ukraine, expected to display "suitable artefacts"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has instructed authorities to establish a new museum network in the Russian Federation dedicated to the war of aggression Putin unleashed against Ukraine, and to encourage the study of the history of the war.

Source: list of Putin’s instructions on the Kremlin website

Details: On 26 April, the Kremlin released a list of Putin’s instructions, noting that it had been finalised after Putin’s meeting with representatives of "patriotic and youth organisations" on 2 February 2023.

Some of Putin’s instructions pertain to World War II, which is referred to as the Great Patriotic War in Russia; others relate to Russia’s current war against Ukraine, which Putin refers to as the "special military operation".

The Ministries of Culture, Education and Defence, together with the executive authorities of the Russian Federal Subjects and with the participation of the Russian Historical Society and public associations engaged in search efforts, have been instructed to "ensure the creation of museums (regional, municipal, and educational) dedicated to the events of the special military operation and the exploits of its veterans".

The Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Culture, and public associations engaged in search efforts have been instructed to "consider the question of handing over to museums artefacts suitable for museum preservation and display connected to the special military operation."

The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Defence, and the Russian Academy of Sciences have been instructed to consider the "organisation of the teaching of the history of the special military operation."

The first two questions will be reported on on 30 December 2023, the last one on 30 September 2023.

