Moldova compiles "blacklist" of Russians banned from entering country

Moldovan government has compiled a "blacklist" of the Russians who are banned from entering the country, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of Moldova, quoted by NewsMaker

Quote: "We have a long list, and we will be sending all the people from this list home. Russia shall not tell us what we must or can do. The Republic of Moldova is a free and sovereign country. Everyone should know their place."

Advertisement:

Details: Recean has stated that the "blacklist" includes officials and popular artists who promote and support Russia's war against Ukraine.

The prime minister has clarified that the list includes Vladimir Putin and singer Philip Kirkorov.

Recean has added that the blacklist has not been made public yet, but that the people included in the list are aware of this.

Recean is not ruling out the possibility of Moldovan authorities sharing the list in the public domain.

Background: The Moldovan authorities decided to join the group that would set up a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!