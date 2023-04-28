Air defence forces down 11 cruise missiles and 2 drones near Kyiv

The air defence forces shot down 11 cruise missiles and 2 drones in Kyiv Oblast during the Russian attack last night.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "According to preliminary data, 11 cruise missiles were destroyed in Kyiv's airspace. In addition to the missiles, 2 UAVs were shot down (the type of drones is being clarified)."

Details: Popko also reported that a local power line was cut off and the road surface was damaged as a result of falling debris in the capital's Obolonskyi district.

"Casualties among civilians or destruction of residential or infrastructure facilities have not been recorded. The information is being checked and clarified," added the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Background:

A young woman and a 3-year-old child were killed during the night Russian night attack on the city of Dnipro.

A Russian missile hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast; 5 people were wounded and taken to the hospital.

