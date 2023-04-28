All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Woman rescued from under debris in Dnipro, building materials warehouse burnt to ground

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 April 2023, 12:18
Woman rescued from under debris in Dnipro, building materials warehouse burnt to ground

Search and rescue crews from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have rescued a woman from under the debris while conducting a search and rescue operation following a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On 28 April the Russians launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. One of the missiles struck a warehouse containing building materials, resulting in a fire that covered an area of 400 m2.

Advertisement:

Members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine rescued a 53-year-old woman from under the debris."

Details: The woman was taken to hospital.

Rescue workers spent several hours putting out the fire.

 

As the photographs show, the building materials warehouse burned to the ground.

 

Meanwhile, Russian news sources have been reposting the video of the fire caused by the Russian missile attacks and claiming that the occupiers have destroyed two oil refineries and struck a construction base.

In reality the Russians struck a residential building in Dnipro, killing a young mother and her small child. Three other people were injured.

 
Photo from Serhiy Lysak's Telegram (Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

The occupiers also destroyed a building belonging to a business in Dnipro.

 
Photo from Serhiy Lysak's Telegram (Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

Background:

  • A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed overnight during a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: