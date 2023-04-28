Woman rescued from under debris in Dnipro, building materials warehouse burnt to ground

Search and rescue crews from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have rescued a woman from under the debris while conducting a search and rescue operation following a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On 28 April the Russians launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. One of the missiles struck a warehouse containing building materials, resulting in a fire that covered an area of 400 m2.

Advertisement:

Members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine rescued a 53-year-old woman from under the debris."

Details: The woman was taken to hospital.

Rescue workers spent several hours putting out the fire.

As the photographs show, the building materials warehouse burned to the ground.

Meanwhile, Russian news sources have been reposting the video of the fire caused by the Russian missile attacks and claiming that the occupiers have destroyed two oil refineries and struck a construction base.

In reality the Russians struck a residential building in Dnipro, killing a young mother and her small child. Three other people were injured.

Photo from Serhiy Lysak's Telegram (Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

The occupiers also destroyed a building belonging to a business in Dnipro.

Photo from Serhiy Lysak's Telegram (Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

Background:

A young woman and a three-year-old child were killed overnight during a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!