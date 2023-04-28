Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Ukraine's preparations for the counteroffensive are in their final phase.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, during a briefing in Kyiv

Quote: "The preparations are coming to an end, as in addition to weapons and military equipment, there must be training for our military personnel in how to use them. We have received state-of-the-art systems...

Let me remind you that in addition to the tank coalition (which primarily includes Leopard 2 tanks and Challengers, with Leopard 1s coming later), we are also waiting for Abrams. However, I don't think the Abrams will be used in this counteroffensive. But our crews have left for training [on them].

We also have many armoured vehicles of various types, particularly armoured personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. We have Bradleys, Marders, Strykers and CV 90s from Sweden. We are finishing up some more training courses there.

The equipment itself has been announced, prepared and partially delivered. And then there is the equipment on which the training programmes are being completed, and then the crews will stay with it when the time and place are determined.

But let's say that in a general sense, we are more than ready."

Details: Reznikov noted that the date and location of the Ukrainian counteroffensive would be determined by the General Staff. The minister also said that due to the high level of trust among the partners, Ukraine receives Patriots, HIMARS, MLRS, tanks and it will receive aircraft.

Quote: "We are getting all this equipment for free. I'll have to do the math: I think we've already received about US$80 billion in aid, give or take. The largest contributor is the United States; I'll have to count: US$50 billion [from the US - ed.] and US$30 billion from other countries."

More details: As an example of cooperation, Reznikov cited a project launched last August with Denmark to provide artillery systems.

Quote: "The Kingdom of Denmark once ordered French CAESARs [self-propelled howitzers – ed.], modernised and upgraded, for its Armed Forces: a division. They paid money for them. They were supposed to be in service in Denmark after being manufactured by the French... Today, I want to brag to you: the first CAESARs arrived in Ukraine, made in France, but these are Danish CAESARs that are also on combat duty."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!