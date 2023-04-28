Paramedic Taira heads medical issues group under Ukraine's Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has set up a permanent working group headed by Yulia Paievska (Taira). The aim of the group is to simplify the process of solving medical issues for the military.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, at the press conference on 28 April

Details: Reznikov admitted that bureaucratic procedures of a medical nature anger people, and even the abbreviation MPB (military physician board) has a negative connotation.

Some procedures are being simplified thanks to digitalization – the Defence Ministry is expecting a "certain product" from the Ministry of Digital Transformation. "But the Defence Ministry is also taking action itself," Reznikov added.

Quote: "We have reacted to the appeals of many public organisations and volunteers who provide medical support to our soldiers and our defenders. We have looked through the whole list of remarks and taken into consideration the claims and recommendations.

We have held a meeting with 42 organisations and made a decision to create a permanent work group under the Ministry of Defence to take care of these matters. Maybe later it will also be institutionalised, like when a working group for anti-corruption measures was converted into the Anti-Corruption Council.

At the meeting, well-known Yulia "Taira" Paievska agreed to head the group. She agreed to be in charge of the group and work on some projects with those who would join her."

Details: Reznikov also entrusted his deputy Hanna Maliar and Tetiana Ostashchenko, the commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to visit "the most important places that require special attention", primarily on the contact line, within the course of 10 days, and visit all the MPBs there.

"Today, they will go on that business trip, and in 10 days they will present a report on what the current situation and needs are in these areas," the minster added.

He reported that the number of MPB has been increased along the contact line so that injured soldiers could turn to these institutions for help – not only in the territory of military hospitals but in civilian hospitals as well.

In addition to this, a position for additional psychologists will be added in all medical institutions so that soldiers can receive psychological help during their medical treatment.

