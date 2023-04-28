All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin says Wagner Group may soon cease to exist, as it’s running out of Wagnerites

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 April 2023, 23:38
Prigozhin says Wagner Group may soon cease to exist, as it’s running out of Wagnerites

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the private military company Wagner, has stated that the Wagnerites are running out, and the company may soon cease to exist. 

Source: Prigozhin in a video made by so-called Russian "war correspondents" (milbloggers) and posted on pro-Russian social media

Quote: "As of today, we are approaching the point where the Wagner private military company is ending. And in a short time, Wagner will cease to exist."

Details: Told that statements like this would be demoralising for Russians, the Wagner leader answered that he would say it again.

Prigozhin claimed that the Wagnerites would "go down in history".

He also alluded, not for the first time, to the lack of ammunition.

Note: Prigozhin criticises the Russian Ministry of Defence and Russian officials. This only serves to underline the conflict between the mercenaries and the regular army of the Russian Federation.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In particular, he constantly complains about the lack of ammunition, believing that the Russian generals are trying to kill more convicts and Wagner mercenaries.

Separate Russian sources are saying that Prigozhin wants to gain the approval of, and even greater support from, the Kremlin.

Background: 

  • Recently, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin called on the Russian authorities to declare the so-called "special military operation" over and concentrate on consolidating its hold on the occupied territories of Ukraine. Prigozhin concluded by saying that the best scenario for Russia would be a huge battle with Ukraine.
  • Andrii Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defenсe, believes that Prigozhin’s remarks reflect the mood of Russia’s political and military elite, and now there are "many tiny cracks" in the Kremlin that will only get wider.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: