Germany plans to produce 250,000 artillery shells for Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 00:57
Germany plans to produce 250,000 artillery shells for Ukraine
SHELLS. PHOTO FROM EUROPEAN PRAVDA WEBSITE

Germany has offered to produce 250,000 155 mm artillery shells for the Ukrainian army, which is a quarter of the total amount of ammunition that the EU intends to produce for Ukraine.

Source: German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

Details: As Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, the proposal to produce such a large number of shells for Ukraine was made during a meeting of directors of armament companies, which took place this week.

It was noted that the company Rheinmetall, an arms manufacturer from Düsseldorf, will be engaged in the production of shells.

An anonymous representative of Rheinmetall told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the enterprise can currently produce 450,000 artillery shells per year, 350,000 of them at factories in Europe.

As per an anonymous representative, Rheinmetall plans to increase the production of artillery ammunition to about 600,000 per year in the future.

Background:

  • France and Poland squabbled when the countries’ ambassadors to the EU failed to settle a dispute over joint EU contracts to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.
  • EU’s High Representative of the Union of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Borrell, said that the countries of the European Union are providing ammunition at the urgent request of Ukraine, and the volume of supply should increase given the urgency of the issue.

