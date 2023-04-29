All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany plans to produce 250,000 artillery shells for Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 00:57
Germany plans to produce 250,000 artillery shells for Ukraine
SHELLS. PHOTO FROM EUROPEAN PRAVDA WEBSITE

Germany has offered to produce 250,000 155 mm artillery shells for the Ukrainian army, which is a quarter of the total amount of ammunition that the EU intends to produce for Ukraine.

Source: German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

Details: As Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, the proposal to produce such a large number of shells for Ukraine was made during a meeting of directors of armament companies, which took place this week.

Advertisement:

It was noted that the company Rheinmetall, an arms manufacturer from Düsseldorf, will be engaged in the production of shells.

An anonymous representative of Rheinmetall told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the enterprise can currently produce 450,000 artillery shells per year, 350,000 of them at factories in Europe.

As per an anonymous representative, Rheinmetall plans to increase the production of artillery ammunition to about 600,000 per year in the future.

Background:

  • France and Poland squabbled when the countries’ ambassadors to the EU failed to settle a dispute over joint EU contracts to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.
  • EU’s High Representative of the Union of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Borrell, said that the countries of the European Union are providing ammunition at the urgent request of Ukraine, and the volume of supply should increase given the urgency of the issue.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: