Occupying forces in Crimea have called for attacks on Odesa after a fire at an oil depot in Russian-annexed Sevastopol.

Source: Olga Kovitidi, a so-called "senator from Crimea", quoted by The Insider

Quote from Kovitidi: "About the attack by a Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone on Sevastopol and the fire at an oil depot in Kozacha Bay.

We have no time for ‘slow dancing’. What has happened requires appropriate and tough decisions and actions.

All oil storage facilities in Odesa must be destroyed. A strategic decision to neutralise Odesa as a Ukrainian military base must be made."

For reference: Kovitidi was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea from 2006 to 2014, and after the annexation, she began to cooperate with the Russians.

Since then, she has held the position of "senator".

Background: Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called "Governor of Sevastopol", reported that a fuel storage tank was burning in Kozacha Bay, which he said had been caused by a drone strike on the night of 29 April.

