All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians call for "neutralisation of Odesa" after fire in Sevastopol

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 April 2023, 10:56
Russians call for neutralisation of Odesa after fire in Sevastopol
screenshot

Occupying forces in Crimea have called for attacks on Odesa after a fire at an oil depot in Russian-annexed Sevastopol.

Source: Olga Kovitidi, a so-called "senator from Crimea", quoted by The Insider

Quote from Kovitidi: "About the attack by a Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone on Sevastopol and the fire at an oil depot in Kozacha Bay.

Advertisement:

We have no time for ‘slow dancing’. What has happened requires appropriate and tough decisions and actions.

All oil storage facilities in Odesa must be destroyed. A strategic decision to neutralise Odesa as a Ukrainian military base must be made."

For reference: Kovitidi was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea from 2006 to 2014, and after the annexation, she began to cooperate with the Russians.

Since then, she has held the position of "senator".

Background: Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called "Governor of Sevastopol", reported that a fuel storage tank was burning in Kozacha Bay, which he said had been caused by a drone strike on the night of 29 April.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: