Russians far from seizing "road of life" to Bakhmut – Defence Force

The Russians are far from capturing the "road of life" between Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut, which is used for supplying food, medicine, weapons and other necessary things for the military and civilians.

Source: Serhii Chrevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with ZN.UA

Quote: "For several weeks, the Russians have been talking about seizing the 'road of life', as well as about constant fire control over it. In reality, everything is different. Yes, it is really difficult there because their attempts to seize the road continue, as well as attempts to establish fire control. But thanks to the military forces, special operations, and artillerymen, the Defence Forces do not allow the Russians to ‘cut off’ our logistics."

Advertisement:

Details: The spokesman said that engineers and logistics staff are also working, paving new paths. All this together allows them to deliver weapons, medicines, food, and ammunition to Bakhmut, as well as pick up the wounded.

"Heavy battles are going on, but there is no panic or lack of control. Everyone is acting according to predetermined scenarios. The situation is fully controlled by the General Staff, plus we see all the enemy's intentions and prevent them with fire. All this in a complex allows us to continue keeping Bakhmut [under Ukraine’s control]," Cherevatyi added.

He also said that the Russians are forced to involve paratroopers in the battles in Bakhmut because the Wagnerites are "running out".

According to Cherevatyi, the Russians are trying to destroy the infrastructure in Bakhmut as much as possible to make it difficult for the Armed Forces to defend themselves.

"The Russians are now doing everything to destroy the city's infrastructure as much as possible because it is quite difficult to navigate in the built-up area. This is done so that we cannot use the fortifications to build defences," he said.

The spokesman added that the Russians are trying to attack wherever there is an opportunity. This is what the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing, striking at the advance in urban development. The defence forces attempt to act in such a way as to make the occupiers' tasks as difficult as possible.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





