Suspect in murder of Russian propagandist Tatarsky still wanted

The search continues for Darya Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg suspected of the murder of Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky (real name: Maxim Fomin), and a Russian news agency is denying earlier reports that she had been detained.

Source: Fontanka news agency

Details: According to Fontanka, Russian law enforcement agents conducted searches at the apartment of a St Petersburg resident suspected of involvement in Tatarsky's murder.

"In the Pushkinsky district of St Petersburg, searches have ended in an apartment allegedly connected with a young woman suspected of involvement in the explosion on Universitetskaya Embankment," the news agency writes.

A woman was reportedly escorted out of the apartment. "This may be the mother of the St Petersburg resident Darya, who is currently being searched for," the news outlet said.

According to Fontanka's sources, Russian law enforcement officers did not find the suspect in the apartment.

"The security forces escorted the woman's mother out of the front entrance. She was taken to the police station. The woman's procedural status is unclear," the news agency clarified on its Telegram channel.



Earlier, the Russian news agency Interfax, citing an informed source, had reported that security forces had detained a resident of St Petersburg, Darya Trepova, on suspicion of murdering the propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.

Background: On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.

