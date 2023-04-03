All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Suspect in murder of Russian propagandist Tatarsky still wanted

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 05:57
Suspect in murder of Russian propagandist Tatarsky still wanted

The search continues for Darya Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg suspected of the murder of Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky (real name: Maxim Fomin), and a Russian news agency is denying earlier reports that she had been detained.  

Source: Fontanka news agency

Details: According to Fontanka, Russian law enforcement agents conducted searches at the apartment of a St Petersburg resident suspected of involvement in Tatarsky's murder.

"In the Pushkinsky district of St Petersburg, searches have ended in an apartment allegedly connected with a young woman suspected of involvement in the explosion on Universitetskaya Embankment," the news agency writes.

A woman was reportedly escorted out of the apartment. "This may be the mother of the St Petersburg resident Darya, who is currently being searched for," the news outlet said.

According to Fontanka's sources, Russian law enforcement officers did not find the suspect in the apartment.

"The security forces escorted the woman's mother out of the front entrance. She was taken to the police station. The woman's procedural status is unclear," the news agency clarified on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russian news agency Interfax, citing an informed source, had reported that security forces had detained a resident of St Petersburg, Darya Trepova, on suspicion of murdering the propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: