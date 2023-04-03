All Sections
Car explodes in Melitopol, injuring collaborator

Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 April 2023, 10:41
A car exploded in temporarily occupied Melitopol on the morning of 3 April, injuring  collaborator Maksym Zubarev.

Source: Occupying administration of Melitopol on Telegram; Russian propaganda media, as well as Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "The sound of an explosion was heard in the city. Preliminary reports indicate that a car exploded on Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street in Melitopol. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: Later, the invaders reported that one person had been injured in the car explosion, and he was receiving medical assistance.

Many Russian propaganda media outlets quickly spread this information.

Later, the explosion was reported by the legitimate mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

Quote from Fedorov: "Another car malfunction has been reported in Melitopol. Melitopol residents have reported a car explosion on Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street. Ambulances immediately arrived at the scene. We are clarifying which traitor had a short circuit in their car this time."

Russian propaganda outlets later reported that collaborator Maksym Zubarev, who held the position of the so-called "head of the administration of the village of Yakymivka", had been injured in a car explosion in Melitopol.

 
Maksym Zubarev (in the centre)
Photo: Maksym Zubarev on FACEBOOK

Updated: Fedorov later released a video with the collaborator's car after it had been blown up.

The mayor of Melitopol stated that the betrayer Zubarev "was one of the first to cooperate with the enemy and headed the so-called Yakymivka administration".

Background:

  • On the morning of 23 March, an attempt was made to blow up a car belonging to an accomplice of the Russian occupiers, the so-called "Deputy Head of the District Local Police Department".  The collaborator is in hospital. It was reported that the resistance used an explosive device in an attack on collaborator Serhiy Skovyrko.
  • On the morning of 27 March, a car belonging to Mikhail Moskvin, head of the occupiers' city police department, was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol. It was reported that the collaborator is in hospital in a serious condition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

