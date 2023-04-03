All Sections
Killing of propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky: Russians release video of detained woman

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 April 2023, 13:08
The Russian occupiers have posted a video of the interrogation of Darya Trepova, who is being held on suspicion of her alleged involvement in the assassination of collaborator and propagandist Maxim Fomin, who went by the name Vladlen Tatarsky and called himself a "war correspondent". The woman in the video admits to having brought a figurine that subsequently exploded to the cafe.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: In the video posted by Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, the woman claims she was arrested because she was present at the event during which Tatarsky was murdered.

The Russian police officer has the following conversation with the detainee:

  • Police officer: Do you know what you have been arrested for?
  • Trepova: I brought a figurine, which exploded.
  • Police officer: Who gave you the figurine?
  • Trepova: Can I tell you later?

Background

  • On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.
  • Russian security forces have supposedly detained Darya Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg, on suspicion of murdering propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky. However, media outlets are reporting that she is still being searched for
  • Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee has accused the Ukrainian security services and supporters of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation of murdering collaborator and propagandist Maxim Fomin, aka Vladlen Tatarsky, who called himself a "war correspondent".
  • Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have suggested that forces inside Russia may have been involved in Tatarsky’s murder, and it could have been a "warning" meant for Prigozhin.

Advertisement: