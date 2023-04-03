Zelenskyy responds to killing of propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky in St Petersburg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the killing of collaborator and propagandist Maxim Fomin, who used the name Vladlen Tatarsky and called himself a "war correspondent", is for Russia to think about.

Source: Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing a statement made by Zelenskyy during his visit to the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv Oblast on 3 April

Quote: "I don't think about what’s happening in St Petersburg or Moscow. It's Russia that should be thinking about that. I am thinking about my country."

Background:

On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.

Russian security forces have supposedly detained Darya Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg, on suspicion of murdering propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky. However, media outlets are reporting that she is still being searched for.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee has accused the Ukrainian security services and supporters of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation of murdering collaborator and propagandist Maxim Fomin, aka Vladlen Tatarsky, who called himself a "war correspondent".

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have suggested that forces inside Russia may have been involved in Tatarsky’s murder, and it could have been a "warning" meant for Prigozhin.

