Polish Prime Minister spoke about strengthening borders near Russian Kaliningrad Oblast

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the restoration of the presence of the Polish army in the border areas, as well as other security enhancements.

Source: Morawiecki, quoted by Polish Radio

Quote from Morawiecki: "We will build physical and electronic barriers on the entire border strip. This is the so-called perimetry.

We will also strengthen the presence of the border guard and all other services. It has already been done, but we will continue the whole process."

Details: Morawiecki added that the presence of Polish troops in the border areas is being restored. This is a part of [actions aimed at] improving security in these regions.

