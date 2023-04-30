"Panic rumours" spread in Sevastopol after fire at oil depot – General Staff

After the fire that broke out yesterday at an oil depot in occupied Sevastopol, rumours are spreading in the city about the failure of Russian air defence.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The situation in temporarily occupied Sevastopol is restless. As a result of yesterday's large-scale fire that broke out at an oil depot near Kozacha Bay, 10 tanks containing oil products with a total capacity of about 40,000 tonnes were destroyed.

In connection with this, panic rumours about the inability of Russian air defence to ensure the security of its own strategic facilities have spread in the city."

Details: The General Staff states that due to this situation in temporarily occupied Crimea, "Russian servicemen have begun to write leave reports, indicating the places in continental Russia where they are spending their leave."

The General Staff adds that the oil depot that was on fire was used to provide fuel to the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which had been launching missile strikes on peaceful cities in Ukraine.

