Battles in some areas take place at distances of up to 50 metres – National Guard Spokesman

Combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers sometimes occur at distances of less than 50 metres, said the spokesman of the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk.

Source: Muzychuk on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: He said that the front line hardly moved during the week, and the main battles are taking place on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Advertisement:

Street battles continue at minimal distances on the Marinka and Bakhmut fronts. Muzychuk emphasised that combat clashes sometimes occur at distances of less than 50 metres.

The National Guard spokesman said that the Armed Forces are forced to act as quickly as possible due to such close combat.

Background: Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) point out that Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, fears counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly in the city of Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!