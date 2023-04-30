All Sections
"Go home before it's too late": Czech President leaves message to Russians on military equipment

European PravdaSunday, 30 April 2023, 11:37
Go home before it's too late: Czech President leaves message to Russians on military equipment
Czech President Petr Pavel has left a message on military vehicles while visiting Ukraine, urging Russians to get out of Ukraine.

Source: Pavel on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pavel’s post suggests that this is a fleet of Ukrainian vehicles that will take part in the upcoming counter-offensive.

Quote: "I know this feeling. Your unit is moving to the contact line, and you want to go with it; you want to lead and set an example. As a commander, I was always there for my soldiers. And now, this is no longer my role. I came here to encourage them.

We are with you. You will avenge the fallen, you will uphold freedom. Russia, go home," the Czech president wrote.

General Pavel is best known for his tenure as Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, the second highest position in the Alliance after the Secretary General. No Czech national has ever been so high up in the Alliance's ranks before or since.

Background:

  • The Slovak president arrived in Ukraine on the morning of 28 April together with Czech President Petr Pavel, who is making his first visit to Ukraine as a head of state. On the evening of 28 April, they had to hold one of their meetings in a shelter because an air-raid warning had been issued.
  • After the first day of travelling to the north of Kyiv Oblast and critical meetings in the capital, the presidents stayed overnight, a rare occurrence for top foreign officials during a full-scale war.
  • On 29 April, Petr Pavel travelled to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where the Czech Republic will focus its support. And Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová visited Chernihiv Oblast and saw the infamous basement in the village of Yahidne, where the occupiers held several hundred people for almost a month.
  • According to the Czech media, the president crossed Ukraine’s west border at around 09:00 on 30 April and will hold a press conference in the Czech Republic in the afternoon.

Advertisement: