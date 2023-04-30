All Sections
Without modern fighters, it is impossible to successfully attack or defend

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 12:51
F16, STOCK PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, explained that without air cover by aircraft, it is impossible to succeed in both offensive and defensive actions.

Source: Ihnat on the air of the 24-hour live national television channel 

Quote from Ihnat: "We will wait for the planes in any case.

Without aeroplanes, it will be very difficult for us to defend our country both in wartime and in peacetime...

Without air superiority, without air cover from above, it is impossible to achieve good success in both offensive and defensive actions."

Details: Ihnat emphasised that Generation 4+ aircraft will become part of Ukraine's Air Defence System.

According to the Air Force spokesman, it takes about three months for Ukrainian pilots to learn how to fly modern Western aircraft.

Remind: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukraine cannot delay the recapture of its territories until its partners provide F-16s; the counteroffensive should begin earlier.

Advertisement: