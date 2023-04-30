All Sections
Germany confirms delivery of second IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 30 April 2023, 16:30
Germany confirms delivery of second IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
IRIS-T SLM. PHOTO FROM DIEHL DEFENCE

The German government has handed over another military aid package to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including a second IRIS-T air defence missile system.

Source: German government website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The updated list of aid includes eight Zetros trucks, two 8x6 forklift trucks with eight slide-out containers and one IRIS-T air defence system.

Germany delivered the first IRIS-T system to Ukraine in October 2022.

On 19 April, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed that Ukraine had received a second IRIS-T air defence system from Germany.

The IRIS-T SLM air defence system consists of three vehicles: a launcher on a military truck with space for eight missiles, a radar vehicle and a command vehicle. The anti-aircraft missiles can hit targets at an altitude of up to 20 kilometres and at a distance of up to 40 kilometres.

Background: Earlier, Germany reported sending a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

