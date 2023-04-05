All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Snipers from Ukrainian Special Operations Forces kill a dozen occupiers near Bakhmut at night

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 April 2023, 07:31
Snipers from Ukrainian Special Operations Forces kill a dozen occupiers near Bakhmut at night

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shared some specifics of their hunt for Russian occupiers near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Special Operations Forces press service

Quote: "More than 10 occupiers have been killed as a result of work by Ukrainian sniper pairs in the area of Bakhmut over the last few days."

Details: The Special Forces have noted that the Russian occupiers are trying to advance and assault the positions of the Defence Forces on the Bakhmut front at night.

In their turn, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces are constantly monitoring, detecting and destroying Russian manpower from different ranges and with different calibres.

Read more: Ammunition shortage of Wagner Group quickly ends, Russians redouble attacks on Bakhmut

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: