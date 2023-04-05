Snipers from Ukrainian Special Operations Forces kill a dozen occupiers near Bakhmut at night

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shared some specifics of their hunt for Russian occupiers near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Special Operations Forces press service

Quote: "More than 10 occupiers have been killed as a result of work by Ukrainian sniper pairs in the area of Bakhmut over the last few days."

Details: The Special Forces have noted that the Russian occupiers are trying to advance and assault the positions of the Defence Forces on the Bakhmut front at night.

In their turn, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces are constantly monitoring, detecting and destroying Russian manpower from different ranges and with different calibres.

