All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian and Belarusian wrestlers allowed to participate in international competitions

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 April 2023, 12:52
Russian and Belarusian wrestlers allowed to participate in international competitions

The International Federation of Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women's Wrestling (United World Wrestling) at its extraordinary meeting made a decision regarding the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the competition.

Source: UWW website; Suspilne Sport

Details: The decision on the admission of specific wrestlers to the competition will be made by an "independent panel". The UWW will announce the list of athletes and the criteria for their admission in the coming weeks.

Advertisement:

At the same time, athletes of younger age groups (under 15 and under 17) return to competitions immediately.

This decision was unanimously supported by all UWW bureau representatives. The rest of the sanctions remain effective, in accordance with the recommendations of the IOC.

The nearest big start in wrestling is the European Championship, which will take place in Zagreb, Croatia, from 17 to 23 April.

At the same time, according to the new IOC recommendations, only those athletes from Russia and Belarus who have not actively declared their support for the war, and who are not members of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Russian Guard and other security forces, will be able to return to the competition. 

Russian and Belarusian fighters were suspended from international competitions in March 2022. The corresponding decision was made after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Reminder: At the Olympic Games in Japan in 2021, Greco-Roman wrestler Zhan Beleniuk became the only Olympic champion in Ukrainian team, performing in the weight category up to 87 kg.

Background: 

  • On 31 March, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers decided that Ukrainian athletes will boycott tournaments where athletes from Russia or Belarus are represented.
  • On 3 April, Ukraine's Ministry of Youth and Sports announced that it intends to revoke the national status of federations that will not boycott competitions involving Russians and Belarusians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: