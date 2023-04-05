All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian and Belarusian wrestlers allowed to participate in international competitions

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 April 2023, 12:52
Russian and Belarusian wrestlers allowed to participate in international competitions

The International Federation of Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women's Wrestling (United World Wrestling) at its extraordinary meeting made a decision regarding the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the competition.

Source: UWW website; Suspilne Sport

Details: The decision on the admission of specific wrestlers to the competition will be made by an "independent panel". The UWW will announce the list of athletes and the criteria for their admission in the coming weeks.

At the same time, athletes of younger age groups (under 15 and under 17) return to competitions immediately.

This decision was unanimously supported by all UWW bureau representatives. The rest of the sanctions remain effective, in accordance with the recommendations of the IOC.

The nearest big start in wrestling is the European Championship, which will take place in Zagreb, Croatia, from 17 to 23 April.

At the same time, according to the new IOC recommendations, only those athletes from Russia and Belarus who have not actively declared their support for the war, and who are not members of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Russian Guard and other security forces, will be able to return to the competition. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russian and Belarusian fighters were suspended from international competitions in March 2022. The corresponding decision was made after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Reminder: At the Olympic Games in Japan in 2021, Greco-Roman wrestler Zhan Beleniuk became the only Olympic champion in Ukrainian team, performing in the weight category up to 87 kg.

Background: 

  • On 31 March, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers decided that Ukrainian athletes will boycott tournaments where athletes from Russia or Belarus are represented.
  • On 3 April, Ukraine's Ministry of Youth and Sports announced that it intends to revoke the national status of federations that will not boycott competitions involving Russians and Belarusians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: