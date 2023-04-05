All Sections
Russia has no ammunition shortage and never had it – Ukraine's Armed Forces

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 19:14
Russia has not experienced an ammunition shortage in the east of Ukraine, despite the Wagnerites' public statements about the lack of ammunition at the contact line.

Source:  Serhii Cherevatyi, Speaker for the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Cherevatyi answered the question of whether Russia is no longer experiencing an ammunition shortage.

Quote: "Yes, unfortunately. We have repeatedly said there was no ‘shell hunger’ where Russia focused its efforts. For example, in our case, these are the Bakhmut, Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. Unfortunately, Russia still has significant capacities to attack our positions."

More details: He added that the Lyman front is "leading" in terms of damage inflicted by Russian artillery.

Cherevatyi said that during this day, there were 245 artillery attacks on Bakhmut and 21 combat engagements. 88 Russians have been killed, and 124 have been injured. 

In addition, three Russian UAVs, one electronic warfare station and three field caches have been destroyed.

Background: 

  • In February and March, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Head of Wagner private military company, accused the Russian military leadership that the Wagnerites were not given ammunition available in the stocks.

