All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia has no ammunition shortage and never had it – Ukraine's Armed Forces

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 19:14
Russia has no ammunition shortage and never had it – Ukraine's Armed Forces

Russia has not experienced an ammunition shortage in the east of Ukraine, despite the Wagnerites' public statements about the lack of ammunition at the contact line.

Source:  Serhii Cherevatyi, Speaker for the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Cherevatyi answered the question of whether Russia is no longer experiencing an ammunition shortage.

Quote: "Yes, unfortunately. We have repeatedly said there was no ‘shell hunger’ where Russia focused its efforts. For example, in our case, these are the Bakhmut, Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. Unfortunately, Russia still has significant capacities to attack our positions."

More details: He added that the Lyman front is "leading" in terms of damage inflicted by Russian artillery.

Cherevatyi said that during this day, there were 245 artillery attacks on Bakhmut and 21 combat engagements. 88 Russians have been killed, and 124 have been injured. 

In addition, three Russian UAVs, one electronic warfare station and three field caches have been destroyed.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • In February and March, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Head of Wagner private military company, accused the Russian military leadership that the Wagnerites were not given ammunition available in the stocks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: