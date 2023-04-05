All Sections
Russian authorities stated kettle caused fire at Defence Ministry

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 22:49
Russian authorities stated kettle caused fire at Defence Ministry

The Russian occupiers reported that the building of the Ministry of Defence of Russia in the centre of Moscow caught fire due to the ignition of a kettle.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS

Details: The emergency services of Russia said that the fire in the building of the Ministry of Defence in the centre of Moscow started due to the ignition of a kettle.

On the evening of 5 April, a fire broke out on the third floor of one of the buildings on the territory of the Ministry of Defence on Znamenka Street.

It was assigned the second, increased difficulty number out of five available. Later, it was extinguished.

Initially, the cause of the fire in the Ministry of Defenсe building was called a "power grid emergency".

Background: 

  • On 5 April, a fire broke out in the Defence Ministry building on Znamenka Street in the centre of Moscow.

Advertisement: