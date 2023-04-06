Ukraine's Defence Industry to produce tank projectiles with Poland

The Ukroboronprom State Concern of Ukraine [the State Defence Industry of Ukraine – ed.] will manufacture 125-mm tank projectiles in cooperation with a Polish company, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa.

Quote: "One of the companies of the [Ukroboronprom] concern and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ S.A) have signed an agreement on cooperation in the production of 125-mm tank projectiles. The agreement was signed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the Republic of Poland."

Details: Under the agreement, new production lines will be opened in Polish cities, as there are high risks of Russian missile attacks on Ukroboronprom.

Ukraine will provide its technologies and qualified experts with the appropriate skills and experience for the manufacture of the projectiles.



Ukroboronprom recently started manufacturing 125-mm projectiles for tanks in conjunction with one of the NATO member states.

This means thatUkroboronprom will be producing projectiles for tanks with two NATO member states at once.

