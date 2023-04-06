Lithuania's new military support package to Ukraine will amount to about €41 million

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas has announced the value of a new military aid package to be provided by the Baltic state to Ukraine.

Source: Anušauskas on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that the cost of the new Lithuanian military support package for Ukraine will amount to about €41 million.

Quote: "It will consist of sent equipment, new acquisitions, contributions to international funds," the minister said in a statement without further elaboration.

Previously: The Lithuanian Defence Minister recently visited the city of Kharkiv together with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

At the end of March, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced the preparation of another military aid package for Ukraine.

