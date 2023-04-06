No offensive is possible – Wagner Group's Financier admits Ukrainian Armed Forces remain in Bakhmut

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, has admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not retreating from the city of Bakhmut. There is no question of a Russian offensive in this area.

Source: Prigozhin’s press service on Telegram

Quote from Prigozhin: "I must clearly say that the enemy is not leaving [Bakhmut – ed.]. They have organised defences inside the city, first by rail, then in the area of multi-storey buildings in the city’s western quarter."

Details: According to him, to have "positive dynamics", the invaders must resolve three issues. First of all, he says, they need to make sure that the Russian forces have a "properly organised command", and secondly, they need to ensure that their flanks are secure.

The supply of ammunition is also on the agenda. "When we resolve all three of these issues, then we can go [on offensive] anywhere," Prigozhin is convinced.

Background:

On 3 April, Prigozhin said Russian forces had "legally seized" Bakhmut. He acknowledged that Ukrainian troops remained in the western part of the city.

In their latest report, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War suggested that mercenaries from the Wagner PMC had seized the Bakhmut administration building and that Russian forces were advancing into the city centre.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the Russian forces are trying to compensate for the low quality of equipment and command in the battle for Bakhmut with quantity.

On 4 April, Serhii Cherevatyi, Spokesman for the Eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin hoisted the Russian flag on the building of the city administration of Bakhmut, which has long been destroyed amid the fighting.

