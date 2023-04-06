All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 April 2023, 16:04
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was under control

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar explained what the Defence Ministry meant by saying that fighting was ongoing in the city of Bakhmut, and how the military top brass make operational decisions.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Details: Maliar said that she wanted to "lift the curtain" and explain what the words "fighting in Bakhmut is ongoing" [often reported by Ukraine’s Defence Ministry – ed.] mean and how the Ukrainian military commanders make operational decisions. She said she wanted to share what the military deemed appropriate to share.

For example, Maliar pointed out that fighting was underpinned by serious analytic work undertaken by a large number of people. Decisions are grounded in a multifaceted analysis and forecasts of possible future scenarios.

Operational situation on the ground is monitored and reported to the staff round-the-clock; the staff analyse various aspects of occupers’ actions and the dynamics on the ground. They use this data to forecast probable threats and actions that Russian forces are likely to undertake.

Quote from Maliar: "All operational information and analysis is reported, round-the-clock, to the commanders of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, which oversees the Bakhmut front.

Having analysed the changes in the situation [on the ground], the forecasts of enemy activity and evaluations of our capabilities, makes decisions and formulates goals for units [of Ukrainian forces].

So when you hear us say that ‘the situation is under control’ – that’s how it is."

Why this is important: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the situation in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is currently extremely complicated. Nevertheless, Russian forces have not established control over the city. Ukraine’s forces continue to fight the Russian occupation forces in Bakhmut. Russia has claimed it had "captured" Bakhmut on numerous occasions, but the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has refuted Russia’s claims each time. On 6 April, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group, whose fighters – most of whom are former convicts – form the majority of troops assaulting Bakhmut, conceded that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not withdrawing from Bakhmut.

