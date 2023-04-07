All Sections
Only Zelenskyy can determine whether to negotiate with Russia – White House

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 01:51
Only Zelenskyy can determine whether to negotiate with Russia – White House

US President Joe Biden’s administration has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the right to determine whether he is ready to negotiate with the Russian Federation.

Source: Ukrinform, citing John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications

Quote: "President Zelenskyy can determine if and when he’s ready to negotiate [with Russia – ed.] and in what context and over what. We believe that nothing should be negotiated about Ukraine without Ukraine."

Details: Kirby said this in response to media reports that, under certain conditions, the Ukrainian side is ready to negotiate with the Russian Federation regarding Crimea.

Background: Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, recommended focusing only on the statements of Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the prospects of negotiations with Russia.

Advertisement: