Ukrainian Infrastructure Deputy PM discusses grain initiative with Defence Minister of Türkiye

European PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 18:36

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, held negotiations with Hulusi Akar, Minister of Defence of Türkiye.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Türkiye, which reported about this on Friday, 7 April

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine specified that Oleksandr Kubrakov held negotiations over the phone.

During the negotiations, Kubrakov and Akar "exchanged thoughts concerning uninterrupted work of the grain corridor".

The Turkish Defence Ministry added that "the satisfaction with the work done within the framework of the Joint Coordinative Center was expressed".

Background: On 18 March, the Ukrainian government reported that the grain initiative will be prolonged for 120 days. Meanwhile, Russia claimed that the grain initiative will only be prolonged for 60 days and threatened to terminate the agreement if its demands are not met.

