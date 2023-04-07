All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Infrastructure Deputy PM discusses grain initiative with Defence Minister of Türkiye

European PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 18:36

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, held negotiations with Hulusi Akar, Minister of Defence of Türkiye.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Türkiye, which reported about this on Friday, 7 April

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine specified that Oleksandr Kubrakov held negotiations over the phone.

Advertisement:

During the negotiations, Kubrakov and Akar "exchanged thoughts concerning uninterrupted work of the grain corridor".

The Turkish Defence Ministry added that "the satisfaction with the work done within the framework of the Joint Coordinative Center was expressed".

Background: On 18 March, the Ukrainian government reported that the grain initiative will be prolonged for 120 days. Meanwhile, Russia claimed that the grain initiative will only be prolonged for 60 days and threatened to terminate the agreement if its demands are not met.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: