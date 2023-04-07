All Sections
Ukraine's Chief Intelligence Directorate intercepts occupiers' conversation about hits in Russian Zapesochye

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 7 April 2023, 20:16
Ukraine's Chief Intelligence Directorate intercepts occupiers' conversation about hits in Russian Zapesochye

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine intercepted a conversation in which a Russian serviceman talked about the large number of victims among the occupiers in the village of Zapesochye in Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote from the Chief Intelligence Directorate: "A Russian serviceman talks about the large number of victims among the occupiers as a result of the ‘unrest’ in the village of Zapesochye in Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation."

Quote from the recorded man: "Information from Zapesochye. A bunch of ambulances; they wrecked the border guards, the military. They were standing somewhere either in Zapesochye itself or near Zapesochye.

I don't know about the dead, but they say there’s a s**t ton of wounded, because there’s a f**k ton of ambulances there. So, they hit f**king well, damn it."

Details: According to the Chief Intelligence Directorate, "riots took place" in the Pogar district of the Bryansk region of Russia. Not only the military personnel were wounded, but a Russian armoured personnel carrier was disabled as well. Other machinery, equipment, and property of the occupiers was damaged.

The Chief Intelligence Directorate believes that the latest events in Bryansk Oblast indicate that armed protest against the current regime of Vladimir Putin "is possible within the Russian Federation".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote from the Chief Intelligence Directorate: "The Russian volunteer corps are not the first to carry out such measures, the scale of which is only growing. The fighters struck a military facility and communicated with the local population. As a result of the insurgents' actions, the civilian population was not harmed."

Background: 

  • Sluchovsk and Zapesochye are located not far from each other and close to the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine.

Advertisement: