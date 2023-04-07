All Sections
Liberation of Crimea is the only way for the whole world – Zelenskyy

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 21:28
The liberation of Crimea from the Russian invaders is the only way, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the first iftar in Ukraine held at the official level with the participation of Muslim servicemen, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people; Ukrinform.

Quote: "On the land of Crimea, evil, humiliation, repression, murders and war reign now under the Russian tricolour. However, where the path of evil began, that is where, I am sure, victory, victory over this evil, is waiting.

The liberation of Crimea is the only way to go, not only for Ukraine but for the whole world. I am sure of it.

Just as we respect the territorial integrity of all states from Europe to Latin America, we rightly expect respect for the territorial integrity of our state: the whole Ukraine, from Polissia to the coast of the Black and Azov Seas, from the northern cities to Sevastopol and Kerch.

All of our east and south communities and people equally deserve to live, and live freely."

Details: Zelenskyy said that when Ukraine returns to Crimea, peace will return to the world because, according to him, the aggressor will lose.

"Everything else can only fan the flames of Russia's thirst for war. Let the aggressor feel that no one is allowed to break peoples' lives and rob people, no one is allowed to spread evil and ruin in the world," the president said.

Background:

  • In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine does not trade its territories and does not see any reason to cede even a centimetre of Ukrainian land.

