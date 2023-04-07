All Sections
Three people injured in explosion in Kharkiv Oblast

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 7 April 2023, 22:13

On 7 April, another explosion of an unknown explosive object occurred in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of which three people were injured.

Source: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The explosion occurred in a field near the village of Mykolaivka, Chuhuiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

As a result of the explosion, two men and a woman received injuries of varying severity. 

The circumstances of the emergency are being investigated.

If a suspicious object is found, report the discovery, and contact the State Emergency Service or the National Police by calling 101, 102 or 112.

