Three people injured in explosion in Kharkiv Oblast

On 7 April, another explosion of an unknown explosive object occurred in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of which three people were injured.

Source: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The explosion occurred in a field near the village of Mykolaivka, Chuhuiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

As a result of the explosion, two men and a woman received injuries of varying severity.

The circumstances of the emergency are being investigated.

If a suspicious object is found, report the discovery, and contact the State Emergency Service or the National Police by calling 101, 102 or 112.

