All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Leak of US documents exposes Russians' fear of a Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 April 2023, 06:36
Leak of US documents exposes Russians' fear of a Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said Russian milbloggers responded with speculative anxiety to the leaking of classified US and NATO military documents about the war in Ukraine, indicating continued fear over the prospect of a future Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Regardless of the veracity of the reportedly leaked documents, the response of Russian milbloggers to the New York Times story highlights the fear of prospective Ukrainian counteroffensives pervading the Russian pro-war information space. 

The New York Times story has therefore exposed a significant point of neuralgia in the Russian information space, and responses to the documents suggest that Russian milbloggers may be increasingly reconsidering the validity of their own assessments and speculations regarding any potential Ukrainian counteroffensives and their ability to forecast Ukrainian operations."

Details: The ISW noted that several prominent Russian milbloggers immediately rejected the validity of the documents and suggested that they are fakes; they focused on the possibility that the released documents are acts of disinformation intended to confuse and mislead the Russian military command.

ISW also paid attention to the statement by Bellingcat analyst Aric Toler, who noted that the documents circulated online as early as 4 March, and it remains unclear why these documents reached the mainstream Western media over a month later.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • The New York Times has reported that classified military documents "detailing secret American and NATO plans for building up the Ukrainian military ahead of a planned offensive against Russia" have been circulated on Twitter and Telegram.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the head of the President’s Office, said the "leaked" materials are "photoshopped" and joked about the deterioration in Russian intelligence.
  • Anonymous US officials told Reuters that Russia or pro-Russian elements are behind the leak of several secret American military documents, which were posted on social media and allegedly indicated Ukraine's preparations for the spring counteroffensive.
  • A new batch of classified documents that appear to detail American national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East to China have surfaced on social media sites.
  • A new batch of secret documents has appeared on social networks, which probably detail US national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East and China.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: