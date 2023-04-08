Two civilians trigger explosion in Kharkiv Oblast

On 8 April, two more civilians were injured in a detonation of an explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Sinehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to the authorities, a 53-year-old woman stepped on a PFM-1 Petal landmine on the territory of the central cemetery in Izium. She is hospitalised.

In addition, a man triggered an explosion and was seriously injured while trying to disassemble an unknown object in the village of Slobozhanske.

The authorities ask everyone not to visit forests, fields, banks of reservoirs, and not to go to the roadsides.

