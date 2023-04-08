All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia to hold early graduation from military universities due to losses in Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 April 2023, 19:30
Russia to hold early graduation from military universities due to losses in Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that Russia plans to hold early graduation from higher military educational institutions in a number of cities to replenish losses in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 April

Quote: "Russian invaders continue to suffer significant losses. In order to replenish them, the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces decided to hold early graduations from the higher military educational institutions of the aggressor country in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kostroma, Penza, Omsk, Tyumen, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Volsk and Blagoveshchensk on 29 April this year.

Advertisement:

At the same time, graduations from higher education institutions that train specialists for military units of the Strategic Missile Forces, Air Force and Navy of the Russian Armed Forces will be held in accordance with previously planned schedules."

Previously: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also announced in the spring and November of 2022 that Russia plans to release cadets from higher military educational institutions early because of the war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!







Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: