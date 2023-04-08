Zelenskyy: There is no nation that could approve what Russian occupation brings

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises that the values for which Ukrainians are currently fighting are close even to the nations that are geographically far away.

Source: President's evening address.

Details: Zelenskyy noted that this week he addressed a parliament in Latin America for the first time – the National Congress of Chile.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Actually, the values for which we all fight here in Ukraine are close to every nation, regardless of how far they are geographically from us.

Everyone values security and protection from terror. There is no such nation that would approve of what the Russian occupation brought: Russian concentration camps, the deportation of our children, the rape of women, the burning of cities...

The more the world knows about Russian aggression, the faster the aggressor will lose and peace will return. It will return not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world. I thank Chile for its support!"

Previously: On 4 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the National Congress of Chile, calling on the members to support the efforts of the International Criminal Court which recently issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

