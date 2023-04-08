All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: There is no nation that could approve what Russian occupation brings

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 April 2023, 21:25
Zelenskyy: There is no nation that could approve what Russian occupation brings

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises that the values for which Ukrainians are currently fighting are close even to the nations that are geographically far away.

Source: President's evening address.

Details: Zelenskyy noted that this week he addressed a parliament in Latin America for the first time – the National Congress of Chile.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Actually, the values for which we all fight here in Ukraine are close to every nation, regardless of how far they are geographically from us.

Everyone values security and protection from terror. There is no such nation that would approve of what the Russian occupation brought: Russian concentration camps, the deportation of our children, the rape of women, the burning of cities...

The more the world knows about Russian aggression, the faster the aggressor will lose and peace will return. It will return not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world. I thank Chile for its support!"

Previously: On 4 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the National Congress of Chile, calling on the members to support the efforts of the International Criminal Court which recently issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: