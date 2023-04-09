All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Near Mariinka and Avdiivka, Russians lose about two companies every day

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 April 2023, 20:12
Near Mariinka and Avdiivka, Russians lose about two companies every day

In Mariinka and Avdiivka, the Russians are suffering huge losses; about two personnel companies lose their lives daily.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the Defence Forces of the Tavria front, on the air of the telethon

Quote: "Positional battles continue in the area of Marinka and Avdiivka, [the Russians] see variable success, but all our positions, which the enemy takes, are recaptured and brought back.

[The Russians] suffer enormous losses; every day, the enemy loses about two personnel companies, but does not give up hope."

Details: According to Dmytrashkivskyi, the prisoners of war say they are sent into battle "by commanders who are not sober enough, without any preparation, they simply wake the personnel up in the middle of the night, under the barrels of machine guns, and send them to storm the positions."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
Donetsk region
Russian forces shell Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians injured
Ukrainian assault forces shoot down Russian Su-25 near Marinka
Ukrainian Defence Forces destroy Russian Su-25 plane near Marinka
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Hungary of its dependency on EU in response to Orban’s insulting comment
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
All News
Advertisement: