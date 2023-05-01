Collaborators forced to record video showing renouncing Ukrainian citizenship – National Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Oblast, the occupation administration have launched a "flash mob"; as a part of it, collaborators film videos, in which they renounce Ukrainian citizenship.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center says that the purpose of such an action is to "unite" collaborators in anticipation of a possible counteroffensive.

Thus, the occupying authorities actually try to "mark" the traitors.

At the same time, the videos have a propaganda purpose, because they are designed to create the illusion of total support for the occupiers from among the local population, the National Resistance Center notes.

"It should be noted that there is no procedure for renunciation of citizenship in Ukraine, which the Russians are aware of," the Center added.

